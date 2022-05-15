Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shuts Down Trolls With New B'day Photo Dump Featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Others

After getting trolled for her recent birthday photos, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan found the perfect way to shut down the ones who were demeaning her. And that is by uploading more photos from her birthday bash. On Saturday evening, the star kid took to her official social media handle to share more unseen photos from the party, which featured her boyfriend Nupur Sikhare and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. Posing confidently in a bikini, Ira wrote, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump… here are some more! 😄👍✌."

Take a look at her post:

For the uninitiated, Ira Khan, who celebrated her 25th birthday recently, was trolled on social media for wearing a bikini around her father Aamir Khan during the celebrations. The star kid had thrown a pool party at home, in perfect summer birthday style, which was attended by both her parents, Aamir and Reena Dutta. She had two cake-cutting ceremonies, one with her boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare, and another one with her parents and brother Azad Rao Khan.

Singer Sona Mohapatra had also attended the party with her husband and music composer Ram Sampath. After Ira received backlash on social media, Sona was quick to speak in her support. She had written on social media earlier this week, “All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what Aamir Khan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off." She also used the hashtags ‘patriarchy’ and ‘India.’

Meanwhile, On the work front, Ira Khan has decided not to follow her father’s footsteps in acting and instead has film direction on her mantle. She already made her stage directional debut in 2019 with Euripides’ Medea which starred her brother Junaid Khan along with Hazel Keech.

