Aamir Khan's Deal With Multiplex Giant Puts Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan In Trouble

Aamir Khan has been making headlines with his upcoming much-awaited project Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is going to be the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and is directed by Advait Chandan.

The film, set to make its official theatrical debut on August 11, is once again in discussions as Aamir Khan has struck a deal with a multiplex giant to beat Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

According to an industry insider, Aamir Khan is on the cusp of making a deal with PVR to book all of their primetime shows and top screens for Laal Singh Chaddha. According to the agreement, the premiere multiplex network will provide the Aamir film with all of these premium slots for at least 8-10 days. This supposedly puts Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which comes out on the same day, in trouble.

According to recent rumours, OTT giant Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical rights of Laal Singh Chaddha for a hefty sum. This indicates that the film will be accessible for digital streaming a few weeks after it is released in theatres. However, the creators have yet to make an official statement.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya plays an important part in this epic. Aamir Khan, Viacom 18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures are producing the film. The Telugu version of the film is being presented by Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the 1994 Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump, which follows Tom Hanks’ famed character through American history. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to follow a similar path, and the trailer for the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, which debuted between the IPL 2022 final, shows a young Aamir Khan suffering from a walking impediment as well as mental challenges, only to overcome the former and embark on a life-changing, cross-country marathon.

