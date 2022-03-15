Aamir Khan’s Ex-wife Reena Dutta Attends His Birthday Bash; Watch

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan turned 57 on March 14. He threw a birthday party at his home in Bandra where various celebrities made their appearance. However, one guest which caught the eyes of paps was Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife.

Reena was clicked by the paparazzi outside Aamir’s home. She wore a black dress for the birthday bash. She carried a golden cape jacket with the dress and completed the look by accessorising it with an oxidised silver necklace. Along with Reena, her mother also attended Aamir’s birthday celebrations. She chose to keep it simple yet classy in an off-white kurta and jacket.

Aamir and Reena got married in 1986. After 16 years of being together, they decided to part ways in 2002. The ex-couple also has two kids, Ira and Junaid. Ever since their divorce, both are sharing a cordial relationship and taking care of their kids while living separately.

In 2005, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao. However, the couple also chose to go their own ways last year. They also have a son together, Azad Rao Khan.

On his birthday, as per tradition, Aamir went candid with the media. He talked about his equation with his ex-wives and children. In an exclusive interview, he admitted that he went so much into his work that he forgot to give time to his family. He told News18,

“Somewhere I didn’t shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife - Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena’s parents, Kiran’s parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones. When I was 18, when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere, today I realise people who were close to me, I couldn’t give them time the way I wanted to. They are important to me."

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of the 1994 American drama Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be sharing the screen with Aamir in the movie.

