Aamir Khan's 'IPL Mein Chance hai Kya?' Gets a Response From Ravi Shastri | Check Here

Just a few days back, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took to social media and dropped a video in which the 57-year-old actor was seen playing cricket. As Aamir was promoting a song for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, he asked if he has a chance to participate in IPL. “IPL mein chance hai kya (Do I have a chance to make it to IPL teams)?" Aamir Khan was heard saying in the video. Days after, former head coach of the India national cricket team, Ravi Shastri has responded to Aamir’s video.

Recently, Star Sports took to social media and dropped a video in which the anchor can be seen asking Shastra about Aamir Khan’s video. To this, the former coach analysed Aamir’s skills on the pitch and mentioned that the actor needs to work on his footwork. “He looks good in net. Probably, he needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams," he said.

“The boss has spoken! #AamirKhan, What do you think of @ravishastriofficial’s analysis of your batting (sic)?" the caption of the video reads.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Manav VJ and Mona Singh in key roles. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film was slated to release on Christmas last year but was then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to hit theatres worldwide on 11th August 2022. Currently, Aamir has been promoting his movie via podcasts.

