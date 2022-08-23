Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Breaks Record In International Markets, Beats Gangubai Kathiawadi and Others

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theatres on August 11. The film also featured Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles and is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump. Despite gaining positive reviews from critics, the film became a victim of the boycott trend and failed to rule the box office in the country. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Laal Singh Chaddha is breaking records in international markets.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Advait Chandan directorial has now surpassed Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in international markets so far. While Gangubai Kathiawadi had earned $7.47 million in international market, Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs $7.5 million i.e Rs 59 crore. The two films are followed by Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at $5.88 million and The Kashmir Files $5.7 million. However, it should also be noted that the Telugu blockbuster RRR had collected nearly $20 million from international markets.

For the unversed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead was released in February this year. The Kashmir Files hit theatres almost a month after that whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20.

Meanwhile, back at home, Laal Singh Chaddha has earned close to Rs 56 crore so far. Recently, it was reported that Aamir Khan is also left heartbroken with the film’s performance at the box office. “Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard," one of Aamir’s close friends told Bollywood Hungama.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Laal Singh Chaddha is all about loving and also the longing for being loved. Its message of forgiveness and compassion can’t be better understood than in these fractured, times where narratives are being built on hatred rather than building a world of peace, harmony and togetherness."

