Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Gets Postponed Again, Won't Be Released on Valentine's Day: Report

Actor Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed once again. The film, originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, was supposed to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day 2022. However, the much-anticipated film has been postponed again and will now release only around mid-2022.

The Valentine’s Day slot is now said to have been locked by a big production banner for its yet-untitled upcoming relationship drama starring an A-lister, and the announcement of that could arrive anytime soon, reports Peeping Moon.com.

“Laal Singh Chaddha’s post-production will take a lot of time. There’s so much work pending in its post-production and it can no way be ready for a February release. It’s a film made on a big canvas and requires at least six months of post-production work. Aamir and the makers don’t want to compromise on the quality of the film and hence have collectively decided to postpone it again by 2-3 months to make it as envisioned. A new release date, however, is not locked yet," a source close to the project informed the portal.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film was in production when the coronavirus pandemic halted shooting abruptly.

Aamir announced Laal Singh Chaddha in a media interaction on his birthday in 2019. “I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family. It’s a wonderful film so I really like it," he had said. The film has been shot in dozens of locations around India.

