Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha Grows On Day 3 At Box Office Despite Calls for Boycott, Collects 27.96 Crs

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha caught up in controversy even before its release after a few people called for a boycott on the film, for something that Aamir Khan had said at an event. The film, which is one of the biggest releases of the year, seems to have suffered because of the negativity around it, but it is trying to maintain its foothold at the box office and its third day collection is proof.

The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, that is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, managed to show growth on Day 3. The film collected Rs. 9 crores on Day 3, as compared to Rs. 7.26 crores on Friday. The film opened at Rs 11.70 crores, and the total collection now stands at Rs. 27.96 crores. While the film should definitely collect in two digits on Sunday, it is to be seen if the film can go up to Rs. 15 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the numbers are below expectations and tweeted, “#LaalSinghChaddha witnesses marginal growth on Day 3 - due to the weekend factor - but that’s not enough… Should’ve scored in double digits to salvage the situation… 3-day total is way below the mark… Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr. Total: ₹ 27.96 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

Directed by Advait Chandan, besides Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The movie is inspired by the award-winning 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which was adapted from a novel written by Winston Groom.

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Laal Singh Chaddha is all about loving and also the longing for being loved. Its message of forgiveness and compassion can’t be better understood than in these fractured, times where narratives are being built on hatred rather than building a world of peace, harmony and togetherness."

