Aamir Khan's Mother Zeenat Hussain Recovering in Mumbai Hospital After Heart Attack

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain is recovering at a Mumbai hospital here after she suffered a heart attack earlier this week. According to a source, the superstar’s mother is currently admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.

“She suffered a heart attack during Diwali. She is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. She is fine now," the source told PTI.

According to media reports, Hussain was at her house in hill station Panchgani with the 57-year-old star when she suffered the heart attack after which she was rushed to the South Mumbai-based hospital.

ETimes had earlier quoted a source saying that her vitals are stable and she has been responding well to treatment. The actor or his family is yet to make a public statement about this or provide any sort of confirmation.

Earlier this year, Aamir celebrated his mother’s birthday on June 13 with his extended family. The actor’s ex-wife, director-producer Kiran Rao and his their son Azad Rao Khan were also seen at the party. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Azad was seen sitting next to his grandmother as she cut the birthday cake while Kiran and Aamir were seen sitting next to each other. Aamir, Kiran, and Azad also helped Zeenat Hussain blow the candles.

Aamir Khan was born to Tahir Hussain, a film producer, and Zeenat Hussain. Several of his relatives were members of the Hindi film industry, including his late paternal uncle, producer-director Nasir Hussain. Aamir is the eldest of four siblings; he has a brother, Faisal Khan, and two sisters, Farhat and Nikhat Khan.

(With PTI inputs)

