Aamir Khan's Niece Slams Hate For Laal Singh Chaddha; Shah Rukh Khan Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan supported the actor over boycott calls against his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. Zayn shared a video appeal on Instagram, requesting everyone to watch the movie and “not let a hate campaign destroy" it. Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan also showed her solidarity with him by reposting Zayn’s video on her official Instagram account. “If you have ever felt entertained by Aamir Khan or moved by him… he’s made fantastic films, go and watch Laal Singh Chaddha and don’t let a hate campaign destroy something truly beautiful," Zayn said in the video.

Read more: Aamir Khan’s Niece Slams ‘Hate Campaign’ Against Laal Singh Chaddha; Daughter Ira Khan Posts Video

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan gave a shout-out to Aamir Khan and team for his latest film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Hrithik on Saturday took time out from his busy schedule to watch Aamir Khan’s film in a theatre in Mumbai. He was spotted by the paparazzi as he stepped out of the cinema hall after watching the film. Hrithik took to Twitter to share his review and was all praise for the movie. He wrote: “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful." As soon as he tweeted for the film, ‘boycott Vikram Vedha’ started trending on Twitter.

Read more: Boycott Vikram Vedha Trends on Twitter After Hrithik Roshan Watches Laal Singh Chaddha in Theatre

Aanand L Rai’s film, Raksha Bandhan, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, hit the theatres on Raksha Bandhan, i.e., on the 11th of August alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film had high hopes pinned to it but it has not performed as per expectations. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers and wrote, “#RakshaBandhan shows no upturn on Day 3… Remains in the same range as Day 2, despite the weekend factor… 3-day total is definitely distressing… Needs to gather speed on the two big days [Sun-Mon]… Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr. Total: ₹ 21.11 cr. #India biz."

Advertisement

Read more: Akshay Kumar Starrer Raksha Badhan Fails to Pick Pace On Saturday, Collects Rs. 6.51 Crs at Box Office

Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after suffering from a massive heart attack. The comedian is on ventilator, and many people said that he had also suffered from brain damage due to the intensity of the attack. However, his family members have claimed that he is now doing better. Talking to ETimes, Kushal confirmed that the comedian has been showing positive response and revealed, “I would like to inform people to not believe any rumours. Raju ji’s condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response."

Advertisement

Read more: Raju Srivastava’s Nephew Shares Comedian’s Health Update: ‘He’s Showing Positive Response, No Signs of Negative Results’

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Sunday by hoisting the Indian National Flag at their Mumbai residence, Mannat. Gauri and SRK shared a picture and a video from the flag hoisting on social media platforms. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh wrote, ““Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly."

Advertisement

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Son Abram Hoisted Flag at Mannat, Feels ‘Pride, Love and Happiness’

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here