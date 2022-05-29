Aamir Khan’s Sister Nikhat Khan Is ‘Excited’ To Make Her TV Debut with Banni Chow Home Delivery

Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan is all set to make her small screen debut. The actress, who has earlier worked in films like Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, and Tanhaji and the web series Special Ops 1.5, will be entering the TV industry with the show, Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Nikhat said, “I am excited to make my debut on the small screen with the leading channel of our country Star Plus," as reported by IANS.

She also added, “It’s an opportunity and an honour to make my place in the viewer’s heart. Viewers will get to know more about my character as the show moves forward. I am excited for the viewers to love my role as the story develops."

The official statement for the show mentions that Banni Chow Home Delivery will promote empowerment and showcase the story about a young foodpreneur. It will have Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead and is produced by Shashi Sumeet Production , who had earlier presented Diya Aur Baati Hum.

The channel also shared a promo of the show. The caption read, “Apne swaadisht khaane se jeet leti hai sabka dil aur apne dabang andaaz se kar deti hai dushmanon ki chutti.. Aisi hai humari Banni! Aap bhi miliye Banni se, #BanniChowHomeDelivery mein, shuru ho raha hai is Somvaar yaani 30th May se, raat 9 baje, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par (She wins hearts with her tasty food, but also defeats all enemies with her dabangg style. This is how our Banni is, meet her on Banni Chow Home Delivery as the show begins on May 30). @ulkagupta @pravisht_m." Check it out here:

The show will air on Star Plus from 30th May 2022, every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm.

