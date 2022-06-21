Aamir Khan's Son Azad Flaunts Football Skills; Plays A Match With Laal Singh Chaddha Star In Mumbai Rains

Aamir Khan was seen bonding with his son Azad Rao Khan over a game of football. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan’s production house took to Instagram and shared a sweet video of the Laal Singh Chaddha actor and his son playing a match of football in the rain. With the Mumbai monsoon taking over, Aamir and his son stepped out to play in the rains.

In the video, the father-son duo twinned in black and seemed to be completely indulged in the game. Funnily, at one point Azad also tricks Aamir to score a goal while Aamir was slightly inattentive. The young Khan seems to be a pro at the game. The video was shared with the caption, “All fun and a lot of rains! Aamir & Azad enjoy the rains over a football session."

Aamir has been spending a lot more time with his children lately. Earlier this summer, he joined Ira Khan to celebrate her birthday with friends and family. The actor, speaking with CNN News18 in March this year, opened up about the regret of not being able to spend time with his children.

“It’s my biggest mistake (not being able to spend enough time with kids). But I won’t blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her. I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn’t by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back," he said.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The official adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha has Aamir step in the shoes of Tom Hanks. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

