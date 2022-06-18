Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Not Part of Pritam Pyare Cast, Only Creatively Involved: Report

It was speculated that Aamir Khan's son Junaid will feature in the Lagaan actor's home production Pritam Pyare. However, as per a recent report, Junaid will not be a part of the star cast of Pritam Pyare and will only be involved in the film on the creative side. Refuting rumours about Junaid starring in Aamir's film, a source close to the development told PeepingMoon.com: “Pritam Pyare is a quirky small-town story about two brothers, Pritam and Pyare. Junaid is not a part of the cast, as rumoured in the media. It’s a small film with a big heart and an influential cameo by Aamir. He shot for his special appearance during the film’s Rajasthan schedule last month."

The source added that the “film is currently being shot in a Mumbai studio and will be wrapped up by this month-end."

Pritam Pyare features Sanjay Mishra and Neeraj Sood in the lead roles. It will mark the directorial debut of Sunil Pandey, who has been associated with Aamir's banner for the last 15 years and has assisted on feature films by the production house ever since.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Aamir opened up about Junaid being interested in films and said: “Junaid will be entering the industry soon. I have always told my kids that I will support them in whatever they wish to learn. Once, Junaid approached me and said that he wants to learn theatre. I asked him whether he has any interests in films, to which he answered that while he has an interest in films, he is more interested in theatres and wants to learn that."

Junaid has also been roped in by Yash Raj Films for the lead role in Maharaja. The film is reportedly helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra. With this project, he will be marking his debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Aamir will be seen in his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film will release in August this year.

