Aamna Sharif's Stunning Vacation Photos From Maldives Leave Her Fans Awestruck

Aamna Sharif’s stunning photos in Instagram-worthy outfits appears to be a treat for her fans. And we are surely longing for a getaway after watching her Instagram feed. For those of you who don’t know, the actress is now vacationing in the Maldives. She has been on a roll, from posing on the beautiful beaches with the azure ocean in the background to sharing glimpses of her stunning vacation attire. Aamna clearly knows the game of social media, as she plays it to perfection.

This is not the first time when Aamna has taken the internet by storm with her photos. The actress was recently seen in a lavender bikini set with a see-through shimmery mini skirt. The bikini top had a knotted pattern going in front, which looked beautiful. Aamna is unstoppable when it comes to flaunting her goal-worthy body. We definitely have taken notes for our next beach trip.

Ough! As they say, yellow is the colour of the season" and look how gracefully the actress is blooming like a sunflower in this yellow maxi dress with plunged neckline and cuts at the waist sides. The seethrough flared bottom of the maxi dress took the whole outfit to a different level. She then ended up with a pair of white retro sunglasses.

Who says beaches are only for prints? Take a look at how beautifully she is carrying a solid beige bodycon dress on a beachside view. The diva looked absolutely stunning as usual.

She looked gorgeous in each outfit on her vacation, and we are not complaining. Before all these, the actress wore a gorgeous green striped co-ord set, giving us serious style inspiration for our next beach visit. The co-ord had a lovely balloon crop top and a flared palazzo, not to mention the subtle details. We were smitten by her crop top’s shelled detailings at the sleeves and palazzo’s blue tassels around the pockets.

On the work front, Aamna Sharif is seen alongside Gaurav Arora in Aadha Ishq. The show was released in May this year and is currently streaming on Voot Select.

