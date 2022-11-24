Aanand L Rai Talks About Raksha Bandhan's Failure, Says 'I Should Focus More on the Story Rather Than...'

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai recently opened up about the box office failure of Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan. He shared that he ‘went too smart’ with the film and said he was wrong in differentiating between audiences. The film also starred Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth besides Bhumi and Akshay and managed to collect Rs 37.50 crore in the first week of its release.

Talking about the film, the director told PTI, “I was wrong while making Raksha Bandhan when I thought let me give them something which is more of India and let me cater to the audience in the B and C tier cities. I was wrong in differentiating between the audiences. That’s not my job. I should focus more on the story rather than selecting the audience whom I want to cater to. This is my learning. We are battling the same thing and trying to find out what story will engage the audience at this moment and in this phase. Post-pandemic we have failed the audience with that. Maybe, I went too smart with Raksha Bandhan. I was trying to put it in a bracket and that’s wrong."

He continued, “It was my fastest film but I relished it. I never made this film in a rush. I had fun. But I’m thinking hard about what didn’t work. And I’ve understood that in Raksha Bandhan, the start, middle and ending, the highs and lows, everything was structured. Unfortunately, its emotions were also formatted, which used to work and I thought it would work again. But was I dishonest? No, I was not. I was not living it superficially. There was a strategy which failed. I was always gutsy and never played safe. But I think subconsciously I tried to do that with Raksha Bandhan and I failed miserably. I have learned that I should keep on doing the gutsy work, without thinking of ₹200 crore or ₹300 crore."

