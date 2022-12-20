‘Aankh Bach Gaya’: Devdatta Nage On Minor Accident on Sets of Jeev Majha Guntala

Popular Marathi actor Devdatta Nage has proved his mettle as an actor with versatile roles in television serials and cameos in films. Devdatta has played a wide variety of characters in shows like Jai Malhar and Veer Shivaji as well as Bollywood movies, including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Satyameva Jayate. Recently, the actor, who is busy shooting for the widely-watched Marathi soap opera Jeev Majha Guntala, met with a minor accident on the show’s set and had to take a short hiatus from acting.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, the 41-year-old dropped snippets of the injury he suffered on the lower region of his left eye. According to reports, the actor got injured on his left cheek, dangerously close to his eye, during the shoot of Jeev Majha Guntala. The impact left a bruise on Devdatta’s cheek, just inches away from his lower eyelid.

In his Instagram story, Devdatta penned a short note in which he called himself lucky for having a narrow escape that left his eye completely unharmed. The Devyani actor further added that he will be taking a short break from his work commitments. “Rest mode on for a couple of days. Got a minor injury while shooting for Jeev Majha Guntala. Thank God… Aankh bach Gaya (My eye got saved)," Devdatta wrote in his post.

Speaking of Devdatta Nage, the actor first stepped into the entertainment world with the 2012 Marathi-language show Devyani. After Devyani, he continued to climb the ladder of success. Devdatta carved a niche for himself in the film industry, with his debut film being the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The Marathi actor will next be seen in another big-budget film – Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut. The film stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. Presently, Devdatta plays the negative role of Tushar Desai in the famous soap opera Jeev Majha Guntala.

