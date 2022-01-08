Aaradhya Bachchan Wins Over the Internet As She Sings Christmas Carols in Unseen Video

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, recently gave us Christmas vibes once again through an unseen video that has now gone viral online. In the clip, she can be seen enjoying herself by singing Christmas carols, dancing and playing the drum.

Shared by bollyplex on YouTube, the video shows Aaradhya wearing a red dress with a shimmery scarf around her neck and a Santa cap. The young girl gave an important message about doing good without expectations. “While it is the season to be jolly, it is also time to think about giving, giving without any expectation or receiving anything in return whatsoever or even being thanked. The spirit of Christmas lies in being a secret Santa throughout the year. Can we be a secret Santa even when it isn’t Christmas? Think about it," she said.

Advertisement

Later, she shared a photo of her with a placard with a message ‘Loving, Caring, Caring’. She also sang Christmas carol, did a little dance, and played a small drum showcasing her hidden talents. The little girl taught the true spirits of Christmas and left us with food for thought.

Fans loved the video and showered praises and appreciation for Aaradhya. Some said that she looks like her mother and is equally talented, while others blessed her for giving such a beautiful message. One of the fans praised Aishwarya and Abhishek’s upbringing and commented, “Wow!!! So cute… She is well brought up child. Proud of her parent."

On Christmas, Aishwarya shared pictures of herself and Aaradhya in red outfits on Instagram giving true mother-daughter goals. Aishwarya captioned the post, “Here’s wishing you all a Merry Christmas. Much Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness. God Bless."

Advertisement

Aishwarya has time and again mentioned in media interaction how she tries to teach her baby girl the nuances of everything, so she doesn’t get carried away that comes with the media attention.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.