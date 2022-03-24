Aaradhya Bachchan's Unseen Pic from School Goes Viral; Netizens Praise Her for Being 'Disciplined'

The list of most popular and loved star kids in the tinsel town will be incomplete without mentioning the name of Aishwarya Rai’s little girl Aaradhya Bachchan. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan has her own fan base and often draws immense attention whenever she steps out with her parents Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. Not just this, but paparazzi never fail to track her every movement, as very often pictures of Aaradhya take the internet by storm.

With that being said, new pictures of Aaradhya are making the rounds on the internet, but this time the viral pictures are some unseen school photos of Aaradhya. For those who don’t know, the 10-year-old goes to Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School. And therefore in the viral picture, Aaradhya can be seen standing in her school uniform with two ponytails. The little munchkin along with other students can be seen following the coronavirus protocols, as she is wearing a face mask. The caption of the viral photo states that it was clicked during this year’s Republic day celebrations at her school.

Aaradhya in the picture can be seen standing like a dutiful student, in a disciplined manner and the attention formation along with her classmates. Take a look at Aaradhya Bachchan’s viral picture here:

Needless to say, Aaradhya’s fans were quick enough to compliment her for her cuteness and praise her for portraying an example of a perfectly disciplined student. One user wrote, “Not because she is Bachchan. Just if we compare her among. Her wearing and body language are superb among others. She is looking no.1 among others." Another user commented, “She is so sincere student". While showering love on Aaradhya for her cuteness, a third user commented, “She is so cute".

Earlier, a video of Aaradhya was making the rounds on the internet, in which the 10-year-old can be heard speaking fluent Hindi. Witnessing this, fans compared her to Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who was one of the legendary Hindi poets.

