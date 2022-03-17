Aaradhya Hides Behind Aishwarya Rai, CISF Officer Asks Abhishek Bachchan To Remove Mask At Airport

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. The trio reportedly left for a holiday together just in time for Holi. In videos shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, Aishwarya was seen wearing a black ensemble for the flight while Abhishek opted for a grey sweatshirt and track pants. Aaradhya was seen white sweatshirt and a pair of black pants for the travel.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Abhishek was seen paving the way with Aishwarya ensuring Aaradhya is close to her. As the trio gets off their car and makes their way to the departure gate, Aaradhya is seen hiding of sorts behind Aishwarya Rai. However, the actress reached out to her daughter, bringing her by her side and walking with her arms around her.

At the entrance, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya halted, provided identity proof as per protocol and Abhishek even removed his mask to confirm his identity before the family made their way to the flight. Before they left, Aishwarya was seen wishing the paparazzi a happy Holi.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been busy with their respective projects. Aishwarya will soon be seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam. The Tamil film boasts of a stellar star cast. Vikram Prabhu, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu, Jayaram, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others, have been roped in the movie. The posters were recently released, showing Aishwarya’s regal avatar.

On the other hand, Abhishek is prepping for the release of his upcoming movie Dasvi. The film’s trailer is set to release on March 23. He shared the trailer release date along with a new poster on Instagram recently and his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to the comments section and expressed his excitement over the film. “Jaldi jaldi laao (sic)," he wrote. Dasvi is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios and will release directly on Netflix.

