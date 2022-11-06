Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Found Dead at 34

Popular singer Aaron Carter is no more. He was the brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter. He was 32. As reported by TMZ, he was found dead in his bath at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. “Right now it’s a really bad time, we’re trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was," a representative from the singer’s team said.

“We’re just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family," the representative added.

Soon after the news of Aaron’s death surfaced, Singer and One Tree Hill alum Tyler Hilton took to Twitter and called it ‘heartbreaking’. “No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. I’ll find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter," he wrote.

Among others, the official Twitter handle of the boy band New Kids on the Block also shared, “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron."

Earlier this year, Aaron told the Daily Mail that he does not want to be seen as a ‘train wreck’. “If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well I’ve been a train that’s been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things," he said.

For the unversed, Aaron Carter started his career with the Backstreet Boys in 1997. Later in the same year, he released his debut album titled ‘Aaron Carter’. His next album, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It) was then released in September 2000. Later, several albums including Oh Aaron, Another Earthquake and Oh Aaron: Live in Concert among others.

