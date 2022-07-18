Aarya Ambekar Shares 'A Different Love Story Of Rain And Calories'; Watch Video

Aarya Ambekar, the popular Marathi actress and singer who has been ruling the hearts of many with her soulful voice, is also an active user of social media. On Sunday, she shared her ‘Rain mandates’.

Aarya shared a video on her Instagram feed, and in the video, she mentioned that when it rains she loves to devour hot tea, enjoy the weather and gain calories. In the videos, she wrote, “Rain exists and me." She added a boomerang of her standing under an umbrella as rain pours and wrote in the video, “1. instantly going out in the rain to get cute boomerangs with an umbrella." She also shared a photo of delicious food and said that she ordered pakodas (fried fritters). Aarya then added a picture of a cup of tea and wrote that making ginger tea because it brings ‘Sukh’ (peace).

The singer further added a photo of herself with the plates of fried fritters. She looked adorable as she flashed her dazzling smile as she posed for the camera. In the last photo, she quipped and wrote in the video, “5. Looking back and shamelessly laughing at the calories." She added the song Loveable from the film Timepass. The song has been sung by Arya, Harshvardhan Wavre and Amitraj.

Here look at the video:

The caption of the post read: “Rain mandates! Rain and calories… a different love story altogether! Me to Rain - Tu astana, duniya zakkas (When there life is full of enjoyment)…Tu nastana tich udas (When you are not there, life is sad)… Meanwhile, calories to me - Mage valun paha na (Turn around and look at me)."

On the work front, Aarya Ambekar was one of the judges of the latest season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs which recently went off-air. Along with her, Rohit Raut, Kartiki Gaikwad, Mugdha Vaishampayan and Prathamesh Laghate were also on the judging panel of the show. Aarya made her acting debut with Ti Saddhya Kay Karte in 2017.

