Aashiqui 2 Clocks 9 Years; Sharddha Kapoor Says ‘Aarohi Changed Everything For Her'

Aashiqui 2, the musical drama starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, has clocked nine years. Shraddha recently spoke on this occasion about her character Aarohi in Aashiqui 2 and why she still holds a special spot in her heart after all these years. She described the experience as a life-changing opportunity and thanked everybody for their continued support.

Shraddha showed her gratitude to her admirers for their love and support on the 9th anniversary of Aashiqui 2. Sharing the poster on her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “9 years of so much love from you all. Thank you for the amazing edits. Grateful beyond words, from the bottom of my heart Aashiqui 2."

Shraddha stated in an interview with Pinkvilla that the arrival of Aarohi in her life changed almost everything for her. Notably, the actor made her acting debut in the 2010 film Teen Patti, but she received widespread acclaim for her performance in Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2.

She further said that “I am forever grateful to each and everyone who gave so much love to me as Aarohi. It feels motivating when people remember the film, its songs, and the story, even after long."

Let us clear this up Aashiqui 2 was not a follow-up or a remake of the original Aashiqui starring Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal; only the title was taken up by Mohit. This film is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film A Star Is Born (1954). Shraddha portrayed the part of a struggling singer named Aarohi, and Aditya played the role of a musician called Rahul in this film. Mohit Suri beautifully depicted their love story.

Shraddha also thanked director Mohit for giving her this opportunity. “it will always live and stay with me," she concluded.

On the work front, Shraddha has many projects in her kitty. In Luv Ranjan’s next film, she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She is also working on Satyanarayan ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

