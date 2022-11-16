Aashiqui 2 to Malang, on Aditya Roy Kapur's Birthday, Binge-watch These Top 5 Movies

Aditya Roy Kapur made his debut with the musical drama film London Dreams. His first commercial success came with the movie Aashiqui 2 which was released in 2013. The movie made him an overnight sensation and helped him bag several awards including BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Best Actor in a Romantic Role and Screen Awards for Jodi No. 1 with Shraddha Kapoor.

Within a short period, the actor has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. His movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ok Jaanu, Malang, Ludo, and others have won the audience’s hearts. Today, the actor has turned a year older, and what better way to mark his birthday than by watching his best movies?

Advertisement

Aashiqui 2

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced jointly by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishna Kumar under the banner of Vishesh Film and T-Series Films, the movie Aashiqui 2 featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapur in the lead roles. The romantic drama revolves around a singer named Rahul who loses his fans and fame due to alcoholism. But afterwards, he decided to turn a small-time singer into a rising star. This movie is one of his best movies of Aditya Roy Kapur and has earned him a lot of praise for his exceptional acting skills. Guzaarish

Written, composed, and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this film unfolds the story of a paralyzed magician-turned-Radio jockey who files a petition in court seeking permission to end his life. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles but also features Aditya Roy Kapur in the supporting role. In the film, Aditya Roy Kapur portrayed the role of Omar Siddiqui. The actor was widely praised by the audiences for his effective performance. Ok Jaanu

Directed by Shaad Ali, this movie narrates the story of Adi and Tara who move to Mumbai to pursue their dreams. The movie casts Aditya Roy Kapur and Shradhha Kapur in the lead roles. Their sizzling chemistry and foot-tapping songs make the film worth watching. Ludo

Ludo is a 2020 black comedy crime film. Written and directed by Anurag Basu, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Raj Kumar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film revolves around four wildly different stories that overlap at the whims of fate, chance, and one eccentric criminal. Aditya Roy Kapur’s extraordinary acting skills made him stand out from others in the film. Malang

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series in collaboration with Luv Films and Northern Lights Entertainment with distribution by Yash Raj Films, the film features Anil Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here