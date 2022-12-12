Aashiqui 3: Mukesh Bhatt to Launch a Fresh Face Opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's Musical

Kartik Aaryan is having quite an eventful year. The actor has a number of projects under his kitty. With his most recent Ekta Kapoor produced thriller Freddy with Alaya F, Kartik Aaryan has also been chosen for Anurag Basu’s directorial Aashiqui 3 that is expected to be different from all the other roles he has previously done before. While there has been speculation about the female lead, Mukesh Bhatt has now confirmed that he would be launching a fresh face.

According to PinkVilla, Mukesh Bhatt has been busy with getting the script ready. He revealed, “We are still looking. I am going through a very extensive search. We want to introduce a new face for Aashiqui 3. We are getting our script ready."

Kartik Aaryan had earlier told Variety that being part of Aashiqui 3 was indeed a dream come true for the actor. He had shared, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."

While announcing the project in September this year, Kartik had tweeted, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da."

Meanwhile, the actor has Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala and SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, in the pipeline.

