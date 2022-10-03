Aashiqui 3: Rahul Roy Says It Will Be a 'Huge Struggle' For Kartik Aaryan To Live Upto The Original Film

Aashiqui franchise that was kickstarted by Mahesh Bhatt in the 1990s has managed to come a long way. Remade in 2013 by Mohit Suri, Aashiqui 2 was also widely loved by all. It became a cult classic not just because of the stellar performances by Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, but for its chartbuster music too. Carrying forward the legacy, Anurag Basu is gearing up to present Aashiqui 3 with Kartik Aaryan.

Advertisement

While fans are excited to see Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3, Rahul Roy, who made his debut with the OG Aashiqui, believes that the magic of Aashiqui can’t be replicated or remade. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the same and shared that it will be challenging for the Bhoot Bhulaiyaa 2 actor to match the original film’s mark.

“The presentation might be innovative and exciting for today’s audience, and I have no doubt about it… It will be a huge struggle for Kartik to live up to. Kartik is a wonderful young actor. He has a history of picking the right films. I haven’t spoken with him yet, but I hope to do so soon… The box-office figures are also working in Kartik’s favour, so I wish him all the best in continuing the great franchise," Roy told Pinkvilla.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The announcement that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for Aashiqui 3 was made earlier this year. Back then, sharing the motion poster on his Instagram, the actor wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da "

Advertisement

Later, he talked about the same in an interview with Variety and said, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."