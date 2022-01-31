Aashiqui: Amrapali Dubey Looks Stunning in Latest Song With Khesari Lal Yadav

A major credit for popularising Bhojpuri cinema widely goes to Khesari Lal Yadav. His songs, acting, and films are watched widely, and now he is all set to entertain people with his upcoming film, Aashiqui. The music in this film strikes a chord with the audience.

Recently, the song, Tu Hi Aashiqui, from this film was released, and the masses loved the on-screen chemistry of Amrapali and Khesari.

The song is a romantic number for which Khesari Lal Yadav and Snigdha Sarkar have lent their vocals. The best part of this song is the music composed by OM Jha. On screen, Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali look adorable. Amrapali’s simple yet elegant look is a treat to her fans. The locations and cinematography are also splendid.

For the upcoming Valentine’s week, this song can serve as a perfect romantic number. Lyrics have been penned by Shyam Dehati.

Another song from this film, titled Man Magan Magan, Man Magan Magan was released last week. Khesari Lal Yadav, along with singer Swati Sharma, has given vocals to the song. Khesari Lal looks like a true rockstar, dancing to the song’s peppy music.

Yadav had also wished her Aashiqui co-star Amrapali on her birthday.

He was recently seen in the song Aashiq with Mariam Davtyan. The song was shot in Germany and Armenia. Yadav had shared a post on Instagram thanking everyone for making the song hit the trending section.

Lyrics have been penned by Ajit Mandal. Shubham Raj (SBR) has composed the music for this number.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey will soon be seen in the movie LoveVivaah.com. The trailer of this film has garnered more than 1 million views. The actor was overwhelmed with such an enthusiastic response from the audience.

She shared a post on Instagram thanking her fans.

