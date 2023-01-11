Aashiqui Girl Turns 54: A Look at Anu Aggarwal's Life, Career and More

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANU AGGARWAL: The 1990 release of the romantic drama, Aashiqui, was a huge hit among audiences. Anu Aggarwal, who played the lead role, later earned the nickname ‘the Aashiqui girl,’ thanks to the movie. She co-starred with Rahul Roy in the film.

Due to her great performance and innocence, Anu Agarwal quickly became a fan favourite and an overnight sensation. However, the stardom did not remain constant. The actress turns a year older on Wednesday, January 11. On Anu Aggarwal’s 54th birthday, here’s taking a look at her life, career, what happened to her and much more.

Anu Aggarwal’s life

Anu Aggarwal was born and raised in New Delhi. She earned a gold medal in sociology at Delhi University. As per IMDb, her father, Ramesh Prakash Arya, was a teacher at Hans Raj College in Delhi. Her mother’s name is Urmila Arya.

Anu Aggarwal career

Anu Aggarwal is a former model and actress. She began her career with the Doordarshan channel’s Isi Bahane serial in 1988. She then went on to make her Bollywood debut in 1990, at the age of 21, in the blockbuster film Aashiqui and became an overnight sensation.

She later appeared in several Bollywood films, including Ghazab Tamasha, King Uncle, Khal-Naaikaa, Janam Kundli, and Return of the Jewel Thief. She also acted in the Tamil film ‘Thiruda Thiruda’ in 1994 and has since appeared in a number of other projects.

What Happened To Anu Aggarwal?

Anu Aggarwal was involved in a car accident in the late 1990s, which changed the course of her life. The actress sustained serious injuries, including severe facial damage, from which she recovered slowly.

Anu Aggarwal is a yoga teacher now

After almost three years of treatment and work, Anu made a full recovery and is currently doing well. She now resides in Bihar and instructs yoga at a local yoga centre. She published her autobiography, “Anusual: Memoir of a Girl Who Came Back from the Dead," in 2015.

Anu is also very active on social media, frequently sharing posts on her various accounts

