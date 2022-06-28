Aashram 3 Actor Adhyayan Suman Recalls Bitter Experience with Babas: I was Duped Into Paying Money | Exclusive

Adhyayan Suman made his debut in Bollywood with his 2008 released romantic drama Haal-e-dil. The actor went on to feature in films like Raaz – The Mystery Continues, Himmatwala, Heartless, and Luckhnowi Ishq, and a few more. Adhyayan’s stint as Tinka Singh, a popular musician in MX Player’s ‘Ashram’ earned him massive praise and his career in front of the camera has been revived. The actor essays a pivotal role in the Bobby Doel-led web series. While the series is based on self-proclaimed godmen and superstitions, in an interaction with News18.com, Adhyayan opened up about on a low point in his career when he was duped of his money.

We asked Adhyayan about his thoughts on people believing in the so-called godmen, and the actor said, “I think anything that you have faith in or believe in is fine, lekin andhadhun (blind)faith on someone, I believe is not the right thing. I think babas are like any other normal human being. And I had my insecurities, and at one point in life, I was scared that what will or won’t happen. If I will get work or not, whether I will get money or not, and there were lot many questions that a normal person has in his/her life."

The actor shared that he received advice from many, while he was going through a low phase in his career. He said, “People said, ‘Inse mil le ya isse reading kara le.’ I have been there and done that. And they told me that this is going to happen on this particular date – nothing happened at the same date ever in my life. Woh mere paise kha gaye wo alag. They duped me of my money, as they said yeh puja kara lo, ye karlo, aur hua kuch nahi life main."

Adhyayan went on to add that not everyone is the same. He said, “Some of them are really good and learned people. I’m not saying they are God, but they are intuitive, there are very few people like that in the world. And most of them are the ones who play on your fear and they know that if some person has come to you, they are in pain and that is the reason why they have come to you. So, some play with their fears."

“They extract the money out of you and they sort of manipulate you emotionally and then you get even more disappointed because you feel, that after doing so much, nothing is happening, that means nothing will ever happen to you in your life. So, it happens to the best of us and I came out of that phase. At the end of the day, it is your hard work and your persistence, that I will do this thing, whatever may happen. I think I’m a direct example of that, I never give up and keep at it. It is not that with Aashram I became Leonardo DiCaprio but at least I’ve become a working actor. There is a reason why things got better because I never gave up," said Adhyayan.

On being asked about his experience of working with Prakash Jha, the director of the Aashram series, Adhyayan said that it was like a dream come true for him.

“Every other actor has the name of Prakash Ji on their bucket list. I also had his name on my bucket list. I’d assisted only one director when I was 20, and that person was Prakash Ji – and the film was Dil, Dosti Etc. I was the assistant director on the film and working with him as an actor on his show was incredible. He is so amazing to work with. He lets you be an actor and I think that is very liberating. Whatever I wanted to do for my character, he let me do that, and I feel it is a huge thing, as he had the trust in me that I will be able to play that well. He was a bit of a strict taskmaster on the sets, but as time went by, he became like us only and we all had fun on the sets," concluded Adhyayan.

