Aashram 4 Teaser: God Baba Nirala Declares He’s Above Everyone, Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi Makes Shocking Return; Watch

Aashram 3 is streaming on MX Player from today and the makers are already set for the next season. In fact, they have dropped the trailer of the fourth season. And the season will see some unexpected turn of events!

The trailer begins with how Bobby Deol’s character, Baba Nirala, has amassed a massive following, so much that he now considers himself God. He is also resisting arrest, and says “Bhagwan hum hain. Swarg banaya hai maine. Bhagwan ko kaise arrest kar sakte ho?" Amidst that, Pammi, played by Aaditi Pohankar, who had escaped from the aashram in the second season, and had also filed a case against Baba Nirala, is wilfully making her return to the aashram. We also see her getting ready and dressed up to serve Baba Nirala. What plan does she have in mind? We will get to know in the fourth season of the show. Sharing the teaser, Bobby Deol wrote, “Baba antaryami hain, woh aapke mann ki baatein jante hain. Isliye #Aashram3 episodes ke saath, #Aashram4 ki ek jhalak bhi saath laaye hain sirf @mxplayer par." See the teaser here:

Advertisement

Fans showered love on the announcement and teaser of the new season. One fan commented, “Wow…baba ji kya kamal ki news di hai…" Another wrote, “Ha sach me baba antaryami hai" Another comment read, “Superb….khush kar diya.."

News18’s review of Aashram 3 read, “As far as the current season is concerned, it only looks stretched and could have been easily shortened to combine with what-so-ever season four is planning to bring. it’s not boring but brings very less development to its plot."

Talking about Bobby Deol, the review read, “Bobby Deol has surely lost his charm as Baba Nirala in Aashram 3. The first two seasons of the show presented him as powerful and clever but the third season showed no astounding side of his character. The fault does not lie with Deol as an actor, but with the writer who has not given enough focus to Baba Nirala this time."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.