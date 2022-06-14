Aashram Star Anuritta Jha On Superstitions, Babas: 'People Should Not Believe In All These Things...'

Actor Anuritta Jha kick-started her journey in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s cinematic marvel, Gangs of Wasseypur. And since that role, there has been no looking back for her. The actress, who has worked in the National Award-winning film Mithila Makhan, is being noticed because of her role in Bobby Deol starrer web series Aashram. The actress essays the role of Kavita in the Prakash Jha directorial. In a conversation with News18.com, the actress opened up about her role and also shared that people shouldn’t believe in superstitions.

Aashram is loosely based on superstitions and babas, we asked Anuritta if she believes in all these personally, and the actress said, “I think it should not be believed in. A person should have a balanced mind. There are certain difficulties that everyone goes through. But it is very important to come out of it and have faith in your own self. There are things that you can’t control, but believing in somebody else who can help you is not the answer. I think one has to come back to their own self and work for it and figure out ways to do it, rather than blindly trusting someone. It also depends on the upbringing, families, society they are living in, if say they live in a very small town where these are the only things talked about then it is inevitable. People should not believe in all these things, I say you experience yourself and then take a call. “

In Aashram 3, Anuritta is seen performing an intimate scene, the actress said that it was difficult for her to perform the scene as it was her first. She said, “The bold scene was difficult, and it is the first time I did an intimate scene like that. So, for me, it was the first time and I was a little apprehensive. But again it is Prakash Jha sir, and because it was a part of the script and the journey, and of course, it brings about hope for Kavita. Hope for her life and away from what she has seen because so far there is no life that she has. She is oppressed and humiliated and in fear. So, probably every female has a bit of desire to be loved. As these were the part of the story, Jha sir shot them very beautifully and aesthetically."

On being asked about the experience of working with Bobby Deol, the actress said, “Unfortunately, I don’t have any scenes with Bobby Sir. I would have loved to work with him. I was just standing behind him, saying, ‘Jap naam’. But apart from that, I think he is a fantastic person and a superb actor. For a star like him to do a role of a baba, it takes a lot of courage. He has done it so beautifully. We all love being around him. He is the superstar we have grown up seeing. It was absolutely lovely and it was always fun working around him."

Anuritta told about her experience of working on OTT platforms and how these platforms are beneficial for actors. She said, that on OTT platforms, the content these days is so good that “actors like me, we have options and we can choose from the roles we want to do. “So, it made life a bit easier. For me, Aashram was a very big opportunity. Also, Prakash Jha is a director with whom every actor in the industry wants to work with. Be it a small name, a big name or a new name or a fresher So, I’, very happy that I did it," added Anuritta.

The Helmet actress rose to fame with her short stint in Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur. She played Vineet Kumar Singh’s onscreen wife Shama Parveen in the crime drama. On being asked about her first experience of facing the camera, the actress shared that the film’s team pulled a prank on her on her first day of shoot and she was about to cry.

Anuritta shared, “The first scene I had was the first night after my wedding with Vineet Kumar. This was the first scene I had to do. And they (the team of the film) pulled a prank on me. On set, they told me that now, it is going to be a kissing scene. So, I was so scared and I was almost about to cry because this was my first film. And I hadn’t even become an actor, and I was a model at that time who auditioned and worked into it. Then, after that, they told Anurag (Kashyap) that leave her, she will cry. So everybody pulled a prank on me, and after that, I asked them all, what is this, I was about to cry on the very first day, (laughs) and then the scene went well. After that shooting was easier."

Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, the first two seasons of the series were already very successful. Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 premiered on MX Player on June 3.

