'Aata Majhi Satakli': Shilpa Shetty Breaks Glass Bottle on Rohit Shetty's Arm. Know More

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will appear on an upcoming episode of India’s Got Talent. Shilpa Shetty, who appears alongside Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir as a judge, on the show, had quite a lot of fun shooting with Rohit Shetty, as evident from a video she shared.

Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram account. In the short clip, she can be seen sneaking up on Rohit and trying to get his attention. Shilpa screamed, “Aata majhi satakli", and broke a glass bottle on Rohit’s arm when the director was having a chat with Badshah. “Picture do mujhe!" she shouted. Rohit asked if she had gone crazy. “You have spoiled my suit," he added.

Right then Badshah made a silly joke about how many photographs he had on his phone that he could airdrop. As a retaliation, Shilpa crushed the remaining bottle on Badshah’s arm, causing Badshah to squeak. In the caption of the video Shilpa wrote, “Garam zhaali ketli Aata Majhi Satakli Maine baatli Panga nahin lene ka… Phod di maine baatli Panga nahin lene ka… kyaaaa!?"

Commenting on the video, Badshah wrote “Mere 50 rupaye kaatlo." Shilpa Shetty’s fans found the video hilarious and it has already garnered more than 3 lakh likes on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty released the poster of her film Sukhee on her Instagram account. In the poster, Shilpa can be seen in different avatars, while holding many household items in her hands. The poster seems to imply that she is a housewife who aspires to do more for herself in life than take care of the house.

“Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms! Directed by @random_amusements." read the caption of the post.

Sonal Joshi, who directed the 2011 film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, will direct Sukhee. Joshi has previously worked as an assistant director on films such as Dhoom 3 and Jab Harry Met Sejal. T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment will produce the film. Vikram, the creator of Abundantia Entertainment, is recognised for films like Sherni and Shakuntala Devi, which feature strong female protagonists.

