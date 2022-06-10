Aattukara Alamelu, The R Thyagarajan Directorial, Which Starred a Goat

Aattukara Alamelu is a 1977 Indian Tamil-language film helmed by R. Thyagarajan. Sivakumar and Sripriya starred as leads in the movie. The picture was a success, but what set it apart from others was that it included a baby goat as the central character, which was a critics’ darling.

The story revolves around Alamelu, a young woman. She leads a happy life with her pet goat in a village. Her life changes for the worse when an evil landlord talks ill of her character and claims to have had an affair with her.

The film was bankrolled by Sandow M. M. A. Chinnappa Thevar under the banner Dhandayuthapani Films. Several remakes have been made, including Pottelu Punnamma in Telugu and Mera Rakshak in Hindi.

We have seen many films in which animals are portrayed as important characters. But Thyagarajan had a special place for animals in his craft. He was noted for handling animals with such ease that only a few filmmakers could.

Annai Oru Aalayam, starring Rajinikanth, was another of his films with an animal at the centre of the plot. The story revolves around the separation of an elephant and its offspring. In the film, Rajinikanth plays a hunter who captures a young elephant for the trade. When he realises what has happened, he reunites the mother and the newborn.

The film portrays one of the most significant facts, which is often overlooked by most people. It demonstrated that animals, like humans, have feelings and should be treated with love and respect. Sripriya also played the lead in the film.

Interestingly, Thyagarajan has worked with Rajinikanth in 11 films, the highest following SP Muthuraman.

A perfectionist behind the camera, Thyagarajan crafted some of cinema’s most interesting visuals. A few moments stand out, such as the tiger chase in Maa (Hindi) and the rekla race in Thayilla Kuzhandhai. His contribution to Indian cinema can never be forgotten.

