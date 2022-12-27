Aavasavyuham Director Krishand Drops First Look Poster Of His Next Film Purusha Pretham

Renowned filmmaker Krishand is basking in the success of his latest science-fiction comedy film Aavasavyuham: The Arbit Documentation of An Amphibian Hunt. The film went on to bag two of the most prestigious awards – the Kerala State Film Award for Best Screenplay in 2021 and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film in 2021. Now, the director has another intriguing project in the pipeline. On December 26, Krishand announced his next film titled Purusha Pretham or The Male Ghost by dropping the film’s first look poster on Instagram.

“The Male Ghost - First look poster out," wrote the director in his post. The poster revealed a doodled sketch of various characters – all in black and white. It features a group of cops in one cut-out, a group of lawyers in another, and total mayhem in the rest of the poster. The poster also comprises a portrait of Hridayam actress Darshana Rajendran placed in the middle, looking like a lady gangster in a pair of red sunglasses.

The poster garnered a lot of positive reactions on social media soon after its launch. “Bruh this poster is dope," exclaimed one user. “Interesting poster," quipped another. “Cannot wait," remarked a third curious user.

Purusha Pretham boasts of an ensemble cast, including Darshana Rajendran, Devaki Rajendran, Prasanth Alexander, Manoj Kana, James Eliya, Eika Dev, Jagadish, Jeo Baby, and Sanju Sivaram, among others. The Krishand directorial also includes cast members of his previous film Aavasavyuham, namely Sreenath Babu, Sreejith Babu, and Rahul Rajagopal.

According to the New Indian Express, Krishand’s next is billed to be a police procedural comedy with a toxic cop at the helm of it, as cited by the filmmaker himself. Purusha Pretham is jointly bankrolled by Mankind Cinemas, Einstin Media Private Limited, and Symmetry Cinemas.

While Ajith Haridas and Manu Thodupuzha have been roped in to pen the screenplay of the film, Ajmal Hubullah will be scoring its music. Besides direction, Krishand will also be handling the film’s cinematography. Other details about the Malayalam film have been kept under wraps as of yet.

