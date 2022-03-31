Aayush, Arpita's Son Ahil Turns a Year Older. Watch the Father-son Bond Here

Ahil Sharma, son of Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma, turned a year older on March 30, as they celebrated his 6th birthday.

On this occasion, Ayush has shared pictures and a video with his son Ahil. Both giving major father-son goals, the pictures and videos give a glimpse into the bonding of the duo. In addition, Aayush has also penned a lovely note dedicated to Ahil.

Sharing the series of photos, Ayush wrote, “Happy birthday Ahil-Man… congratulations on turning 6, I can see you can’t contain your excitement of being a big boy with your recent growth spurt and new hairstyle. Finding it hard to keep up with your energy, please go easy on your old man."

The photos of the duo are just too cute to miss. Aayush is seen wearing a white full sleeve T-shirt paired with green pants. Meanwhile, Ahil is looking adorable in a matching shirt and shorts.

In another post, Aayush has shared a video wherein the actor is styling his son’s hair and giving him a new look with the dryer. Aayush’s son’s hairstyle seems to match his hairstyle.

As the video begins, Aayush asks his son, “What are you waiting for?" The Lil munchkin replies, “You need to do my hair." When Aayush gives his hair a new look, Ahil says, “I look just like you." After this, Aayush asks Ahil to show his hairstyle. Then Ahil shows the hairstyle that he has turned 6 years old. Sharing this video, Aayush wrote, “My alternate profession".

The photos and video have left many gushing over them with their cute antics.

