Aayush Sharma Announces AS4 With A Quirky Poster, Teaser To Release On His Birthday

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut as the leading face in Salman Khan’s production Loveyatri opposite newcomer Warina Hussain. Then, he went on to feature in the music video Manjha by Vishal Mishra alongside Saiee Manjrekar. However, his breakthrough came in 2021 when he portrayed a gangster alongside Salman Khan in Antim. Now, the actor has announced his fourth film, untitled AS04 with an intriguing poster giving an insight into his stylish look and innate swag, also revealing the teaser to release on his birthday, 26th October.

On the eve of his birthday, Aayush offered a treat to his fans. Earlier, the actor had shared the first glimpse of his film with a still presenting the stylish avatar, also announcing the teaser to release on Wednesday. Now, Aayush has unveiled the poster that showcases the dark and gritty side of the actor with a machine gun and guitar along with his suave first look from AS04. Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Aayush wrote, “Guitar se ya Gun Se…Kal Shor Toh Machega. AS04 loading tomorrow. Stay tuned. Happy Diwali!"

Advertisement

Hyped by this exciting announcement, several celebs and fans showed their amazement with fire and heart emojis. Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Aisa shor machana ki pura desh hil jaye(Make the kind of noise that shakes the country)". Another fan commented, “Waiting to see it! Happy Birthday Aayush Sir". Someone also said, “Poster looks hot".

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the actor confessed at the TEDxDYPIT event that he is often referred to as Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and Arpita Khan’s husband. According to him, life was comparatively better when no one cared about his posts on social media, whether they were about the weather in Mumbai or a movie review. But everything changed drastically after he got married to Arpita. The actor had stated, “The next day after I got married, the first thing I see is that me and my wife are getting trolled for getting married. Some said I got married because I want money. Some said I married her because I wanted to be an actor."

Aayush Sharma married Arpita Khan on November 18, 2014. They have a son Ahil (born 30 March 2016) and Ayat (born 27 December 2019).

Read all the Latest Movies News here