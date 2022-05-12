Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Attend His Grandpa Pandit Sukh Ram's Funeral in Mandi. Watch

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan along with their children were spotted in Mandi, attending Pandit Sukh Ram’s funeral. Sukh Ram, a veteran Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh, was Aayush’s grandfather. In pictures shared by a paparazzo, Aayush, Arpita and their children were seen paying their last respects. They were surrounded by their family members and many others.

A video also was also shared showing Aayush and Arpita participating in the last rites. They were seen seated in a truck as part of the funeral process with little Ahil seen seated in Aayush’s lap.

Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma passed away on Wednesday, May 11. He was hospitalised in New Delhi after he had a brain stroke. He was 94. Following his demise, Aayush took to Instagram and remembered him. “With a very heavy heart I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you’re gone, I know you’ll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do. Rest in peace dadaji, you will be dearly missed."

Salman also offered his condolences. “Sending my heartfelt condolences to Ayush and his entire family on the loss of his grandfather Shri Sukhram Ji today. #RIP."

The news of Sukh Ram’s death was first shared by Aayush’s brother Aashray Sharma. He took to Facebook and wrote, “Adieu Grandfather, Now phone will not ring (Alvida Dadajee Abhi Nahi Bajegee Phone Ki Ghanti)."

PTI reported that Sukh Ram was the Union Minister of State, Communications (Independent Charge) from 1993 to 1996 and a member of Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. He won the Vidhan Sabha elections five times and the Lok Sabha elections three times. Sukh Ram’s son Anil Sharma is a BJP MLA from Mandi. Aayush’s brother Aashray is also a politician. Sukh Ram served as minister of state for defence production and supplies, planning and food and civil supplies.

