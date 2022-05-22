Aayush Sharma Out of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Neetu Singh Says Jugjugg Jeeyo Helped Her Overcome Depression

Aayush Sharma, who was working with his Brother-in-law Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, walked out of the film. A source claimed that he wanted to do Zaheer’s part. He and Salman even had a heated argument and he walked out. Salman Khan then replaced Zaheer Iqbal as well,

Neetu Singh revealed that Juggjugg Jeeyo helped her overcome depression. In an exclusive interview, she also said that it was a big challenge to face the camera almost after a decade. She also credits her children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Ranbir Kapoor for pushing her to keep herself mentally occupied.

Kichcha Sudeep opened up about the controversy he created with his ‘Hindi is not our national language’ row. He clarified that he had no intention to spark a debate or riot. Sudeep also added that he comes from a film fraternity and they don’t feel nice only when South films are called Pan India.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been doing very well at the box office. It earned Rs 14.11 crore and Rs 18.34 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. With this, the total collection of the film in two days is Rs 32.45 crore. Kartik Aaryan’s movie is likely to earn around Rs 55 crore over its first weekend.

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo’s trailer was launched today. At the trailer launch event, Karan Johar approached Anil Kapoor as he was coming on stage and tried to touch his feet. And this was enough to make Anil Kapoor jump away from KJo. In fact, such was the impact that his shades fell down. He also gestured the producer to never try to do something like that, and went on to pick his shades and hug him.

