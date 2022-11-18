Aayush Sharma Pens Quirky Note On 8th Wedding Anniversary With Arpita Khan Sharma, Says ‘Agar Aap 8 Saal…’

Actor Aayush Sharma penned a quirky note for his wife Arpita Khan Sharma on the occasion of their 8th wedding anniversary. The Antim actor and his wife Arpita Khan are currently holidaying with their kids in the Maldives and they marked their eighth wedding anniversary on Friday.

The actor shared a picture of him and Arpita Khan together, followed by a picture of them with their two kids Ahil and Ayat. He wrote along with them, “Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate (if you wouldn’t have come in my life 8 years ago, then how would these two cartoons would have come in my life)? Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary @arpitakhansharma .. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor.. may you never get sick of it .. love you."

Arpita too dedicated a sweet note to her loving husband on the special occasion, along with some adorable pics.In one of the photos, Arpita is seen hugging Aayush from behind as they pose for the camera. In another one, the couple posed with their adorable kids- Ahil and Ayat. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy 8th Anniversary My love It’s been an amazing journey filled with lots of emotions ,surprises, shocks, happiness,love,laughter & tears. I cherish our madness & wouldn’t want it any other way. I love you today & forever @aaysharma."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aayush was last seen in 2021 film Antim: The Final Truth. He recently announced his next, tentatively titled AS04. Directed by Katyayan Shivpur, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Sushrii Mishra opposite Aayush. She is former Miss India United Continents 2015, a national-level swimmer and a horse rider. The film will release next year.

