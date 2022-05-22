Aayush Sharma Quits Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan to Replace Zaheer Iqbal Too, Farhad Samji Still Directing, Say Sources

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been marred by controversies since the time it was announced in 2020. After much delay, the film finally went on floors last week in Mumbai. The actor took to social media to share his dramatic look for the comedy-romance, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Jagapathi Babu. Khan captioned the picture simply, “Shooting commences for my new film."

The film, which is a story of three brothers and is directed by Farhad Samji, was also going to feature Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. But it is now learnt that the two actors have walked out of the film.

A source reveals, “Aayush had started shooting the film last week but wasn’t really happy with his role. He went and told Salman that he wanted to do Zaheer’s part which was a more stronger character. Salman wasn’t really happy with this. The two were seen in a heated argument before Aayush decided to walk out of the film. On the other hand, Salman decided to replace Zaheer too as he didn’t want to show any kind of favouritism."

News18 has learnt that Salman has now approached Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Javed Jafferi’s son Meezaan as a replacement. “Salman wants to cast some good young talent and these are two names that are in contention. Since the shooting has already begun, it is to be seen whether the two young actors can accommodate the film. The superstar’s production house Salman Khan Films is also in touch with his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani as one of the probables. It would be interesting to see which of the two actors out of three bag the project," the source informed.

A recent report also suggested that director Farhad Samji is no longer directing the film and Salman, along with the assistant directors, is ghost directing the film. But a source closely working on the film tells us that the news is not true. “Farhad is very much part of the project. The filmmaker has been shooting the film at Golden Tobacco Factor in Vile Parle, Mumbai. The unit has erected a set of a Metro station and currently a few action sequences are being shot along with a few VFX sequences. The filmmaker was spotted on the sets on Friday and was directing the film."

The report also stated that the filmmaker had already directed about 10% of the film, which is also false. “The film is mounted on a huge scale and there is no way that they have finished 10% of the film in a week’s time. All these reports are just rumours. After finishing the Mumbai schedule, Farhad, along with the cast and crew, will travel to Hyderabad next month to shoot for an extensive segment of the film."

