Abbas Mustan Share Vintage Pics of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kajol As Baazigar Completes 29 Years

It has been 29 years since Baazigar was released and to mark the memorable day, directors Abbas Mustan shared a few vintage pictures from the film. Taking to Twitter, the director-duo shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and the late Saroj Khan, and a picture from the premiere of the film featuring Gauri Khan.

In one picture, Abbas Mustan were seen explaining a shot to Shah Rukh. In another, a black and white still, Shah Rukh and Kajol were shooting for the song Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen under Saroj’s guidance. The third picture featured Shah Rukh, Gauri, and the crew of the film at the premiere. A young Gauri was seen wearing an animal-printed top with a white skirt. Meanwhile, SRK was seen wearing a black ensemble.

Sharing the pictures, the director wrote, “Haar kar jeetne wale ko, aaj bhi Baazigar kehte hai. #29yearsofbaazigar

Advertisement

@iamsrk @itsKajolD @iamjohnylever @gaurikhan @TheShilpaShetty."

Fans were thrilled to see the pictures. A few also requested the directors to return with a sequel. “Pls make a sequel of Baazigar or Baadshah," a fan tweeted. “We want Baazigar Returns," a second fan said. “Thank you for making Baazigar with him," added another.

Baazigar was released in 1993. The film was among Shah Rukh’s initial movies and it featured the actor as an anti-hero. The film also marked Shilpa Shetty’s debut in Bollywood and also starred Kajol. The actresses played sisters in the film. The film is still among one of the trio’s best films.

Speaking with Pinkvilla earlier this year, Abbas Mustan revealed that they had offered the film to Anil Kapoor at first but he refused. Whereas Shah Rukh Khan agreed to do the film on the spot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here