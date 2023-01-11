Abdu Rozik To Exit From Bigg Boss 16 Due To Prior Work Commitments: Reports

Social media sensation Abdu Rozik is one of the most-loved Bigg Boss contestants in the entire history of the show. He made a special place in people’s hearts with his personality, cute antics and sweet, soulful voice. Now, the news of his exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house is making a huge noise on the Internet. According to the reports, Abdu’s Bigg Boss journey will soon come to an end tomorrow, on January 12. A recent tweet suggested that Abdu Rozik will exit the show because of his prior work commitments. The tweet read, “Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave Bigg Boss 16 house on Jan 12 due to prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and this will be the end of his journey on the show."

Reports also suggest that famous Indian content creator and comedian Just Sul will go inside the Bigg Boss house to bring him out during the ongoing family week. The Twitter account wrote, “EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss16 #JustSul Famous Indian Content creator and comedian will go inside as Family member of #AbduRozik to bring him out of the house during this family week. #AbduRozik will not enter back".

Abdu Rozik boasts a massive fan following on his social media. Besides singing, the 19-year-old is also a famous blogger and musician. In India, he gained enormous popularity with the song Chhota Bhaijaan Aaya. Soon, he will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

He made a temporary exit from the show a few days earlier. But now he will reportedly make a permanent exit from the Bigg Boss house.

The other contestants in the Bigg Boss house are going through an emotionally challenging week, as their family members are coming to visit them inside the house.

