Abhalmaya to Asambhav, Famous Marathi Shows in Last Two Decades

In today’s age of OTT, which offers an endless choice of genres, many viewers still miss old television shows. Some of the Zee Marathi shows were brilliant, and they are still fresh in the minds of the viewers.

Here’s a list of the show, that the Marathi masses still can’t forget.

Abhalmaya

First on the list is Abhalmaya, the first-ever show on the Marathi small screen, which emerged as a blockbuster hit. Airing on the small screen in early 2000, the Marathi show glued the viewers to their TV screens for almost 3 years.

Among many, the cast of the show had big names from the industry like Sukanya Mone, Sanjay Mone, and Harshada Kanvilkar.

Vadalvaat

Another timeless series on Zee Marathi is Vadalvaat, which revolved around the life of a journalist, Abasaheb Choudhary. He was the owner of a daily newspaper titled Nirbhid through which he and his family tried to keep journalism alive and fought in every way possible for the truth.

With its gripping storyline, the show kept the audience entertained from 2006 to 2008. Actors like Chinmay Mandlekar, Pankaj Vishnu, Subodh Bhave, Shweta Shinde, Prasad Oak, and others played pivotal roles in the show.

Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre

The show aired from 2001 to 2005 and drove the audience crazy. The series was based on Dilip Prabhavalkar’s book Anudini.

Parpanch

The audience was very impressed with the different themes of the series, which aired on Zee Marathi. It had Rasik Joshi and Suhas Joshi in the lead roles. There are still many fans of this show. The series was a great hit among TV viewers.

Asambhav

The much-acclaimed television series aired on Zee Marathi from 2007 to 2009. Starring Umesh Kamat and Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare in lead roles, the show gained prominence among the Marathi masses mainly for its genre. Winning myriad awards, the series was well received by the audience.

