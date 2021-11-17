Abhay Deol and Karan Deol's 'Velle' to Release on Dec 10 in Theatres; First Look Out

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol’s upcoming film Velle is slated to release on December 10 in theatres, the makers announced on Wednesday. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the film will see Abhay’s collaboration with nephew Karan Deol. Velle is helmed by director Deven Munjal, who has previously worked on films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om in other capacities. Velle is said to be the adaptation of the 2019 Telugu crime-comedy, Brochevarevarura. The official trailer of the film will be released tomorrow, November 18.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look poster via his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Ajay Devgn unveils the first look of his new film starring Abhay Deol and Karan Deol." The movie is set to release in theaters on December 10, 2021.

Karan also shared the same poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Har Velle Ka Din Aata Hai." He also tagged his co-stars Abhay and Mouni Roy, and revealed that the trailer will be out at 12 noon tomorrow. Moments after Karan shared the poster, fans wished him luck for his upcoming project.

Karan made his acting debut in his father Sunny Deol’s directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. The movie, however, failed at the box office and was also panned by critics. The upcoming project is Karan’s another chance at proving himself in the film industry.

The legendary actor, Dharmendra Deol also shared the poster of his grandson’s upcoming film. “Heartiest congratulations to the entire team," he wrote via his Twitter handle.

Previously, there were reports that Karan will be sharing screen space with grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny, and Uncle Bobby Deol in Anil Sharma’s sequel of the 2007 drama film, Apne. Although the film was expected to kick off in the summer this year there has been no official confirmation yet.

