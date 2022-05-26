Abhay Deol Calls Anurag Kashyap ‘Gaslighter’, Says Dibakar Banerjee Deliberately Spread False Negative Stories About Him

Abhay Deol, in several interviews, has opened up about being gaslight by directors in his career. The actor, who will next be seen in Lionsgate Play’s ‘The Jungle Cry’, had not mentioned which director he had been pointing his finger at. However, in a recent interview, Abhay Deol tagged his Dev D director, Anurag Kashyap a ‘gasligher’. The actor, in another interview, opened up about how Dibakar Banerjee had deliberately put negative stories around him for publicity of their film, Shanghai.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhay was asked to give a descriptive work to celebrities whose names would be taken. While the actor praised most of the celebs whose names were taken, he mentioned the word ‘gaslighter’ when the interviewer mentioned Anurag Kashyap.

Advertisement

In another interview with Film Companion, Abhay revealed how Dibakar Banerjee deliberately spred false negative reports around him to promote Shanghai. Abhay Deol said, “Dibakar literally told me, ‘We’re going to put some false negative stories because that gets more eyeballs’. And then they got a journalist who I had a contentious relationship with, so he put negative stories about me only! So, I got very upset with Dibakar, and now those stories are out, and they’re completely false, and I’m taking names and giving you…"

The friction between Abhay Deol and Anurag Kashyap is known to many. In an earlier interview, Kashyap had opened up about working with Abhay Deol and had said, “It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don’t really have great working memories with him. And haven’t talked to him much since I finished shooting. He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a Deol. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.