Abhay Deol: I was Angry Back When I Was Younger... I'm a Lot More Calmer Now | Exclusive

Time and again, Abhay Deol has proved his mettle in rich content driven and relevant stories. Abhay, belonging from a film family, was never enamoured by fame, stardom or overwhelmed with the weight of carrying the supposed legacy of his uncle Dharmendra or cousins Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. Instead, he carved out an identity of himself with films and stories which encouraged creativity and brought in a significant change in storytelling.

The actor who would soon be seen in the Netflix show ‘Trial By Fire’ shared with News18 Showsha that, today the industry has evolved and become more accepting of actors picking up off-beat roles and is encouraging movies which encourage good conversation.

Advertisement

He added, “It’s growing because of technology. There’s a lot more people in positions of power. And so you’re seeing a little bit varied individuals and democratization of what stories get made, and who gets to make them. So they’ll always exist — the past, a formula that we’ve always had, that’ll always be because there’s an audience for it."

He continued, “Because technology has now exposed the audiences to alternatives, there are people who don’t subscribe to the formula, but can give you the alternative. They are coming up now. So it’s not so much of being accepted, as there being an evolution of just technology around us. And that enabling not just the filmmakers, but the consumers, the audience and the media. Because they’re all entwined. If you’re not exposed to anything outside of what you’ve always seen, even as the media, you will judge with that lens. When someone tries to be different, you will then judge him or her with that lens. Yeah. As the filmmakers do, too, as the audience does, too."

Abhay has always strived for creating content which allow him to grow as an actor as well as a person. He revealed about the time when he had to run around asking people to trust his vision for films. “I’m glad that technology today is enabling people like myself, because my debate in the beginning has always been about respecting both ideas. I was angry back when I was younger. I can understand it better now. But it was always I don’t mind you making what you make. But why can’t I make what I want to make, like let there be survival, that there be space for both, which is what the OTT platforms are doing today. You can make the formula movie, but can also make the non-formula movie."

Advertisement

On a closing note, he shares, “I’m a lot calmer because earlier it was a question of survival. It’s either do this or die. And today it’s like, oh, I don’t have to do this, I can do that. And I don’t have to die. That was always my thing. And I know a lot of people from outside of the industry spoke vocally about, what I was saying from inside the industry."

Read all the Latest Movies News here