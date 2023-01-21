Abhay Deol Makes Shocking Statements About Anurag Kashyap, Calls Him 'Liar and Toxic Person'

Abhay Deol made a major mark in his career with Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D, a modern-day adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic Bengali novel Devdas. Not only did the 2009 film heap praises from the critics but was also hailed by the cine-buffs for its originality and creativity. However, that was the first and last time when Abhay Deol and Anurag Kashyap collaborated. In a recent interview, Abhay made shocking statements about Anurag, calling him a ‘liar and toxic’ person.

Abhay was addressing the allegations that Anurag made about the actor demanding to be lodged in a 5-star hotel during the film shoot. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhay said, “I had my heart on my sleeve, and all that is great – but you get taken advantage of, and then you get reactive. So, he (Anurag Kashyap) was a good lesson for me. Then I just avoided him, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short, and there is so much more to explore. But he (Anurag) is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him."

Recalling the apology sent by Anurag Kashyap after his 2020 interview, Abhay Deol shared, “He (Anurag) does that all the time. He was like, ‘You want to shout at me, scream at me…’ And I was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s been 12 years. You don’t feature in my thoughts even now; get over it.’ He said, ‘Forgive me because I have had a bad day.’ I said you are forgiven. I never had a personal agenda. It was far bigger than just me. That is how I feel about everything. How much of this is he going to do? And I would have never taken his name and said the things, had he not gone public either."

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap had alleged in one of his interviews that Abhay Deol had his feet on two separate boats in terms of wanting to do artistic films but with the perks of commercial flicks. The Dobaaraa filmmaker had quoted an example that Abhay Deol would ‘stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj’ in Delhi as the film ‘was made on a very tight budget’. Anurag Kashyap further emphasised that other directors eventually distanced themselves from Abhay Deol due to the actor’s attitude.

