Abhidnya Bhave Cheers up Husband Mehul Pai With Hard Knock Life Trend -- Watch

Abhidnya Bhave has had a tough year since her husband Mehul Pai was diagnosed with cancer but the actor hasn’t let this dampen their spirits. She shared a reel enjoying a viral Tik Tok trend with Mehul.

The viral Tik-Tok trend is known as Hard Knock Life Trend. It is also known as #WhatItsLike. In this trend, the creator introduces a topic at the beginning. Then, the person is seen trying to avoid getting hit by obstacles facing them.

The trend is the best way to deal with therapy days as explained by Abhindya in the caption. Abhidnya’s fans and colleagues formed a beeline to motivate them in the comment section. Actors Rishi Saxena, Sukhada Khandkekar, Mayuri Deshmukh, Tejaswini Pandit and others were seen cheering up the couple. They were impressed by such an interesting idea by Abhidnya to keep Mehul motivated.

Advertisement

Abhidnya is leaving no stone unturned to keep Mehul in positive spirits. She recently shared a picture with him from the time when Mehul was fine. The couple is standing on the beach in this one. Abhindya wrote that their story has been a twisted fairy tale filled with a lot of difficult beginnings and many hard moments. Abhidnya wrote further that they have gone through many mixed emotions but are still in a lot of love with each other. The actress chose the hashtag #randomhusbandlove.

Advertisement

Despite being faced with such a serious obstacle, Abhidnya is keeping herself thoroughly motivated on the work front. Talking about her work assignments, she is currently seen in the serial Tu Tevha Tashi. Abhidnya is enacting the negative character of Pushpvalli. The show carved a spot among the audience in no time and had a 1-hour special episode aired on Sunday.

Besides this serial, Abhidnya has also been seen in projects like Bawara Dil, Rang Maza Vega, Maharashtracha Favourite Dancer, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya and others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.