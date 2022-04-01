Abhidnya Bhave Gets Emotional Talking About Husband’s Health on Insta Live

Actor Abhidnya Bhave has had a tough few months after her husband Mehul Pai was diagnosed with cancer. Mehul had informed about this on Instagram but Abhidnya chose not to say anything about it. The actor recently went live on Instagram and talked about Mehul’s cancer, his fight against it and his recovery.

Abhidnya said that she has been dealing with a lot for quite some time now, the reasons she has not been able to keep in touch with fans. The actor said that after a lot of time, she is now feeling ok. When asked about Mehul’s health, Abhidnya said that he is receiving treatment and recovering. The actor said that he should be fine in one or two months. Abhidnya said that she wants her fans to support her at this trying juncture.

The actor was showered with a lot of appreciation for her acting. Many applauded her work and asked about her experience of playing negative characters. Abhidnya said that the characters she plays are decided by the makers.

Advertisement

The actor said that she trusts them. Currently, Abhidnya is playing the negative role of Pushpavalli in serial Tu Tevha Tashi. Besides Abhidnya, Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar are also seen in this serial. She was also asked about the shooting location of the show. She responded that there was no fixed place for it.

Abhidnya was interrupted by someone and informed that her shot was ready. She said that she would leave as her scene was ready. Abhidnya promised her fans that she would get back to them in another live session.

Advertisement

Besides Tu Tevha Tashi, Abhidnya has also been seen in Rang Maza Vegla, Bawara Dil and others. Mehul, on the other hand, owns an event management company. They dated each other for a few years before tying the knot in January 2021.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.