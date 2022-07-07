Abhidnya Bhave, Reshma Shinde And Anuja Sathe’s Funny Video Goes Viral

Actresses Abhidnya Bhave, Reshma Shinde and Anuja Sathe are friends for a very long time. Three divas are well-known names in the Marathi entertainment industry, and they have seen a lot of highs and lows together. They have been a pillar of support to each other during their trying times. They also don’t forget to spend time together whenever they get an opportunity.

In an Instagram reel shared yesterday by Reshma, three actresses were seen enjoying a popular Hindi song.

Reshma’s voice synced to the popular number while Abhidnya and Anuja picked some household items to accompany her with music. They were performing on the song Shayad Meri Shaadi Ka Khayal from Rajesh Khanna starrer Souten. The three actresses were bang on with their craziness quotient. “ You know they are your bffs when they can match your craziness," Reshma wrote, sharing the video.

Anuja was delighted with this reel and expressed her happiness. Actress Mayuri Deshmukh also couldn’t help laughing over the expressions portrayed by the three actresses. Actress Rutuja Bagwe also applauded her singing skills. Marathi diva Disha Pardeshi was also left laughing over the hilarious chemistry shared by three friends.

Abhidnya wrote that she would get ill next time if she gets involved in so much exertion. The fans of the actresses also expressed their happiness over the comic timing shared by Abhidnya, Reshma and Anuja. The Instagram reel has garnered more than 12 thousand likes.

On the work front, all the three actresses are busy with their respective assignments. Abhidnya is playing Pushpavalli’s character in serial Tu Tevha Tashi. Abhidnya enacts the character of antagonist but despite that her acting impresses the audiences. Reshma portrays Deepa’s character in serial Rang Maza Vegla.

Anuja will be seen in the second season of Maharani. The first season was a hit with many applauding the cast and storyline. However, it’s not revealed which character will be played by Anuja in the second season.

