Abhidnya Bhave Reveals Her Husband Mehul Pai's Favourite Actress

Actress Abhidnya Bhave and her husband Mehul Pai are among the most adorable couples in the Marathi TV and film industry. But this year started on a bad note for them after Mehul was diagnosed with cancer. After going through a long treatment, he is finally out of danger now and is living a happy life.

Abhigya stood by her husband during these difficult times. Together, they overcame this crisis. Now, these two are seen together in many TV shows. Recently, both of them appeared in a show where Abhidnya made a revelation about her husband’s favorite actress. And this topic is currently being discussed everywhere.

The duo appeared on Zee Marathi’s popular comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. There, Abhidnya spoke about her friend list. Her friends include actresses Anuja Sathe, Shreya Bugade, and Reshma Shinde. But when she was asked about her favourite friend in this show, the answer was Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The story of Abhidnya’s friendship with Jacqueline will make you laugh.

Advertisement

But meanwhile, Zee Marathi’s official page has shared a video on its Instagram handle where the host of the show Nilesh Sable asked Mehul, who is Abhidnya’s favourite friend?

And he further asked to answer it without looking at Abhidnya. Mehul’s answer was Anuja Sathe and it was wrong. The answer to this question is Jacqueline Fernandez. Mehul is also shocked and looks back twice.

However, after this, Abhidnya revealed an old story about their marriage. She said after marriage, she once asked Mehul who would be a threat to her as a wife. Mehul replied Jacqueline Fernandez. After that, the actress made her a friend, and Jacqueline is no longer a threat to her.

Abhidnya’s answer makes everyone present laugh. But Mehul’s becomes a little awkward. But the chemistry and the bonding between the two are loved by the audience. The funny video went viral in no time and fans have showered laughing emojis in the comment box. The clip garnered more than 59 k views.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the work front, Abhidnya has been part of many popular TV shows, including Pyaar Kii Ek Kahaani, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Devyani, and Bawara Dil. But she is currently seen in the Marathi Television drama Tu Tevha Tashi directed by Mandar Devasthali and distributed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises. It stars Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar in the lead roles.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here