Abhijaan: Parambrata Chattopadhyay's Film on Soumitra Chatterjee Faces Criticism for Misrepresentation of Original Events

Soumitra Chatterjee’s biopic ‘Abhijaan’ has been released on Poila Baishakh (15 April) under the direction of Parambrata Chattopadhyay. And after its release, the film became embroiled in controversy. Director Parambrata was accused of distorting information in the film. The late legendary actor’s daughter Poulami Bose and a relative of hers have objected to some scenes of the film on social media.

Poulami Bose accused director Parambrata of blatant misrepresentations of original events, ignoring important people and aspects of his life and using her son’s accident in the film. Parambrata said the depictions were endorsed by the actor himself.

Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last on 15 November 2020. Parambrata has presented the life story of the legend on the celluloid. Shramana Ghosh, a relative of the actor, complained on social media that multiple pieces of information had been distorted in the film.

Advertisement

Soumitra’s daughter Poulami Bose has also expressed her frustration over the film in a Facebook post. She said that she did not know why Soumitra Chatterjee agreed to act in this film. In a scene that has nothing in common with real events. But now their hands are tied because her father himself has acted in those scenes. Poulami claims that viewers who know nothing about their family will come up with an idea after watching this film. And people will feel pain about the last days of Soumitra’s life.

However, Parambrata Chattopadhyay opened his mouth as the debate on the issue escalated. He said Soumitra Chattopadhyay and Poulami Basu both knew about the script. Even the actor’s daughter has helped while shooting some scenes. Then why didn’t she object that time? And why they are expressing their problem now after two years, the actor-filmmaker added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.